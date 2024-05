EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Kicking off your Memorial Day we are still sticking warm and dry with breezy conditions.

For your Memorial Day we will see warm temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90s throughout the region.

Skies will be mostly clear with breezy conditions. Carry your sunglasses, sunscreen, and water with you for any outdoor events.

Thanks to all those who served for our country.