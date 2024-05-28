Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and breezy Tuesday

Published 5:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For your Tuesday we're cranking up the heat even further looking to remain hot today with breezy conditions.

We are looking to be hot today with temperatures throughout the region looking to reach the upper 90s to potentially the low 100s. El Paso has not hit its first triple digit temperature of the year so we are eagerly awaiting to see if today is the day. If we do not reach triple digit territory today there is still a comfortable chance to hit it by this weekend.

We also remain in a persistent dry pattern. Rain chances aren't looking good for this forecast period. Dry conditions elevate our fire danger risk this week but the good news is we are looking to stay breezy rather than windy over the next few days.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

