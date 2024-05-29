ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple digit potential and breezy conditions Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are sticking hot throughout the region as potential remains to reach a triple digit temperature for the second day in a row.

We hit our first official triple digit temperature in El Paso on Tuesday with a high of 101. Today we are looking to hit the upper 90s to the low 100s throughout the region. El Paso looking to hit 100 today, Las Cruces looking to reach 97.

We are looking at breezy conditions with wind gusts looking to peak at 25 MPH.

As we remain dry and warm we are still looking at elevated fire danger.