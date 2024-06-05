ABC-7 First Alert: Heatwave and storm threat looming

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're bracing for a scorching week ahead.

National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for today.

Expect temperatures to soar to above 100 degrees in lower areas during the daytime.

As we approach the weekend, moisture levels are on the rise, bringing with it the potential for showers and thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous regions.

The main concern accompanying these weather events is the possibility of strong downdraft winds.

However, relief is in sight as temperatures are anticipated to ease back to normal levels by early next week..