ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot Friday, triple digit temps through the weekend

By
today at 7:13 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  Still sticking hot for your Friday! We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the dangerous heat throughout the Borderland!

Today temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 106, Las Cruces 103.

El Paso remains under an Excessive Heat Warning until Saturday at 6:00 am. Las Cruces is under a Heat Advisory until Saturday at 6:00 AM.

Temperatures will still be hot into the weekend and the coming work week but they look to be cooler than what we've been experiencing.

Area mountains will see a slight chance for rain with gusty winds.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

