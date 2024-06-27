ABC-7 First Alert: Staying hot with elevated rain chances Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today we will see slightly cooler temperatures but dangerous heat levels return by your Friday. Rain chances are still elevated for today.

Today temps across the region are expected to be in the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 102, Las Cruces 100.

Rain chances are still elevated today although looking to be weaker than yesterday at a 30-40% chance for rain locally. Ruidoso area is still looking at rain chances today as well although the area too will see rain chances weaker than what was experienced yesterday.

As of last update Salt Fire is burning at 7,939 acres at 66% containment and South Fork Fire at 17,569 at 69% contained this morning.