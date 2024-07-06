ABC-7 First Alert: Borderland braces for sweltering heat and storms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Saturday! We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert due to dangerous heat expected on Sunday, with temperatures soaring to a high of 107 degrees.

Today, conditions will be similar to yesterday, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms bringing localized flooding and strong winds to affected areas.

A heat advisory is in effect for today for Sunday.

Looking ahead, the summertime pattern of afternoon and nighttime showers and thunderstorms will persist through the coming week.

These storms are likely to bring hail, strong winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding.

Temperatures for most days will hover near or slightly above normal, except for Sunday, where temperatures are expected to be significantly warmer under predominantly dry conditions.