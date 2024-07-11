ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calmer Thursday, hanging on to light rain chances
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Thursday is looking calmer, as we look towards breezy conditions and slimmer rain chances.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Thursday is looking calmer, as we look towards breezy conditions and slimmer rain chances.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.