ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot day, rain chances increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday is looking to be another hot one as rain chances continue to climb!

Weather is sticking with similar patterns today expect mostly calm conditions, with mild breezes at most. Temperatures continue to lean into the triple digits. El Paso is expected to reach 103 with Las Cruces potentially reaching 101.

Today rain chances are still slim but climbing. Las Cruces is looking to see the best chance for rain today with 20% chance this evening.

Rain chances continue to climb day by day looking strongest by this weekend.