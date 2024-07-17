Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot day, rain chances increase

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:14 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday is looking to be another hot one as rain chances continue to climb!

Weather is sticking with similar patterns today expect mostly calm conditions, with mild breezes at most. Temperatures continue to lean into the triple digits. El Paso is expected to reach 103 with Las Cruces potentially reaching 101.

Today rain chances are still slim but climbing. Las Cruces is looking to see the best chance for rain today with 20% chance this evening.

Rain chances continue to climb day by day looking strongest by this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content