ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storm potential increases for your Thursday and into the weekend

today at 6:44 AM
Published 5:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we are seeing our storm potential increase, this is going to stay the case into the weekend.

Today we are looking at a 40% chance for rain. Rain chances will climb mid-afternoon into Thursday evening.

We are also kickoff the morning with strong winds the winds are looking to become lighter by afternoon however we could see stronger winds pick up again to accompany and thunderstorms that move through.

Today temps will stay in the mid to upper 90s. El Paso looking to reach 97. Las Cruces is expected to reach 95.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

