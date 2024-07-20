Skip to Content
Borderland faces extended period of active weather, heavy rain threats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents of the Borderland are advised to stay vigilant as active weather continues to pose threats of heavy rain and flash flooding throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected daily, particularly over mountainous areas, with rainfall rates anticipated to be significant.

This wet weather pattern will also bring cooler temperatures, with highs expected to reach the low 90s on Sunday and Monday afternoons. Stay tuned for updates and exercise caution while traveling in affected areas.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

