Borderland braces for daily storm threat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, the Borderland is experiencing a moist and unstable atmosphere, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

With increased cloud cover, temperatures will range from the mid-80s to lower 90s in the lowlands.

Heavy rain and potential flash flooding are concerns for the day due to deep moisture levels. T

his stormy pattern is anticipated to continue throughout the week, though storm coverage is expected to lessen by midweek.

Residents should stay informed about local weather updates.