Skip to Content
Weather

Borderland braces for daily storm threat

By
New
Published 5:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, the Borderland is experiencing a moist and unstable atmosphere, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

With increased cloud cover, temperatures will range from the mid-80s to lower 90s in the lowlands.

Heavy rain and potential flash flooding are concerns for the day due to deep moisture levels. T

his stormy pattern is anticipated to continue throughout the week, though storm coverage is expected to lessen by midweek.

Residents should stay informed about local weather updates.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content