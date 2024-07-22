Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain today, continued shower chances for El Paso and Las Cruces this week

By
Published 5:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, both El Paso and Las Cruces will experience varied weather conditions.

Daytime temperatures will reach the high 80s in both cities.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, followed by widespread rain showers later tonight.

The weather pattern will continue through the early part of the week, with scattered thunderstorms mainly over mountainous areas from Monday to Wednesday, although less active compared to previous days.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content