ABC-7 First Alert: Rain today, continued shower chances for El Paso and Las Cruces this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, both El Paso and Las Cruces will experience varied weather conditions.

Daytime temperatures will reach the high 80s in both cities.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, followed by widespread rain showers later tonight.

The weather pattern will continue through the early part of the week, with scattered thunderstorms mainly over mountainous areas from Monday to Wednesday, although less active compared to previous days.