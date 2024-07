EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect warm wet weather for your Wednesday!

Today we continue to hang on to the heat and to rain chances.

We are looking to reach the upper 90s through low 100s throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach 103 Las Cruces is looking to reach 98.

Skies will be mostly clear into mid afternoon. Clouds will then develop with rain chances looking best between mid afternoon and late evening.