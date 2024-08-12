ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps Monday with slight rain chance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures continue to lean above average as we kick off another day expecting to hit triple digit temps through out the region. Rain chances still expected to linger this week.

The region will continue to run hot with above average temperatures. El Paso is expected to run 6 degrees above average today with a high of 101. Las Cruces is looking at reaching 100.

Moisture is focused mainly out west today as well in the area mountains but El Paso Lac Cruces area is still hanging on to a 10-20 % chance for an isolated shower.

Rain chances continue to increase for your Tuesday.