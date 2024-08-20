ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Still sticking above average, still leaning dry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Tuesday is still leaning hot and still leaning dry.

Weather patterns for today are looking similar to what was experienced on your Monday. We will still see temperatures trending above average. Temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach 5-10 degrees above average. El Paso is expected to reach 102, Las Cruces 99.

Monday we set a new daily heat record of 104. There is potential through at least Saturday to meet or set new daily heat records.

Rain chances are limited to far west New Mexico.