ABC-7 StormTrack: Cool, cloudy, Labor Day with rain potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off your Labor Day and the start of your work week we are looking at cool temperatures and cloudy conditions. We're also still hanging on to the potential for scattered showers.

Today temperatures throughout the region will be in the low to the mid 80s. El Paso is expected to reach 82, Las Cruces is expecting to reach 84. This will keep the region unseasonably cool well below average. Enjoy the cool down for now temperatures look to start warming midweek.

We are still hanging on to rain chances as we look to a 30% chance for a scattered shower. Rain chances looking best mid afternoon.

