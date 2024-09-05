Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer today, backdoor cold front tonight brings cooler temps, wind gusts, scattered showers

By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday we will see one more day of warming before a backdoor cold front arrives and shifts weather patterns this forecast period.

Today we will end our warming trend for now. Monday El Paso's official high was 78. For your Thursday as we round up this warming trend we are expecting to reach a high of 92 in El Paso. Las Cruces is expected to reach 90.

Today will still remain on the warmer side however temperatures will shift slightly downward as a backdoor cold front is set to arrive in the region tonight.

Around sunset the backdoor cold front will arrive as a result we will see gusts pickup tonight to low end winds. The front will also increase rain chances for our area mountains.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content