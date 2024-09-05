ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer today, backdoor cold front tonight brings cooler temps, wind gusts, scattered showers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday we will see one more day of warming before a backdoor cold front arrives and shifts weather patterns this forecast period.

Today we will end our warming trend for now. Monday El Paso's official high was 78. For your Thursday as we round up this warming trend we are expecting to reach a high of 92 in El Paso. Las Cruces is expected to reach 90.

Today will still remain on the warmer side however temperatures will shift slightly downward as a backdoor cold front is set to arrive in the region tonight.

Around sunset the backdoor cold front will arrive as a result we will see gusts pickup tonight to low end winds. The front will also increase rain chances for our area mountains.