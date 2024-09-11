Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Getting hotter as we continue our warming trend

By
Updated
today at 7:13 AM
Published 6:09 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday we are cranking up the heat! Temps are getting hotter!

Today conditions are sticking similar to Wednesday. We are still looking calm and still looking dry. The slight difference we will see today is a temperature change.

We will see temps climb again as we continue our warming trend. Today the impacts will be felt more significantly. Throughout the region temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 96, Las Cruces 94. Pack some water!

Other than the hotter temps we will stay calm and dry.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content