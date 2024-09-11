ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Getting hotter as we continue our warming trend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday we are cranking up the heat! Temps are getting hotter!

Today conditions are sticking similar to Wednesday. We are still looking calm and still looking dry. The slight difference we will see today is a temperature change.

We will see temps climb again as we continue our warming trend. Today the impacts will be felt more significantly. Throughout the region temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 96, Las Cruces 94. Pack some water!

Other than the hotter temps we will stay calm and dry.