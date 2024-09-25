Skip to Content
Near Record High Temps

Highs will climb to the mid and upper 90s the next few days getting us close to a record high. The next few days the record high is 98 degrees.

Lots of sunshine and dry air will stick around.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

