Skip to Content
Weather

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions persist into early October

By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 5:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Sunday! El Paso is experiencing above-average temperatures as unseasonably warm and dry weather continues into the first week of October.

Although a brief cool down is expected by mid-week, it will be short-lived, with dry conditions prevailing.

Today, lighter winds from the southeast will accompany slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday, but the forecast still calls for highs reaching the lower 90s—well above normal for the end of September.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, as the short mid-week cool down won’t stick around for long. Stay tuned for updates as we move further into the fall season.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content