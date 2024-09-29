Unseasonably warm and dry conditions persist into early October

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Sunday! El Paso is experiencing above-average temperatures as unseasonably warm and dry weather continues into the first week of October.

Although a brief cool down is expected by mid-week, it will be short-lived, with dry conditions prevailing.

Today, lighter winds from the southeast will accompany slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday, but the forecast still calls for highs reaching the lower 90s—well above normal for the end of September.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, as the short mid-week cool down won’t stick around for long. Stay tuned for updates as we move further into the fall season.