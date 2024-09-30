Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Still sticking above average for Monday

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off the workweek we will still see temperatures leaning above average.

We remain unseasonably warm and dry as we approach the first week of October. Expect mild breezes at most today with slim rain chances.

El Paso is expected to reach 94, Las Cruces 93.

Tomorrow a week cold front will enter the region we will see temps drop about 5 degrees. We will also see wind gusts pick up in the area to 35 MPH.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content