ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Still sticking above average for Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off the workweek we will still see temperatures leaning above average.

We remain unseasonably warm and dry as we approach the first week of October. Expect mild breezes at most today with slim rain chances.

El Paso is expected to reach 94, Las Cruces 93.

Tomorrow a week cold front will enter the region we will see temps drop about 5 degrees. We will also see wind gusts pick up in the area to 35 MPH.