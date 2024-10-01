ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Backdoor cold front moves in, winds go up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first day of October we will see some slight changes to your forecast as a backdoor cold front moves in and winds go up.

A backdoor cold front is moving in from the east, with that we will see temperatures drop about five degrees from yesterday. With the slight temperature drop we will still see temps above average. El Paso is expected to reach 90, Las Cruces 89.

Winds will also pick up today to 30-35 MPH. Winds will be felt a little stronger in west portions of the city.

Winds will decrease for your Wednesday.