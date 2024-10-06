Near-record highs expected for El Paso today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is expected to experience near-record warmth today, with a high forecasted at 93 degrees, just shy of the record 94 degrees set back in 2020.

Las Cruces will also see warm conditions, with a high of 92 degrees.

While slightly stronger east winds will affect the region today, dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

A brief cool down is forecast for Monday, but temperatures will quickly rebound to above-average readings by midweek.