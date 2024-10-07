Above-average October temperatures persist across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite a slight cool down, unseasonably warm weather continues to dominate the Borderland this October.

Normally, temperatures would hover around 83 degrees, but this week’s highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s low 90s—still above average for this time of year.

High pressure over the Southwest is responsible for the ongoing dry and hot conditions.

I'm forecasting daily record temperatures could be broken later this week as the upper 80s and lower 90s persist across the lowlands.

While a bit of cloud cover is expected in the afternoons, the overall forecast remains hot and dry for the foreseeable future.