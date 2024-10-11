ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Record breaking territory this weekend

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Woohoo, we made it to the end of the week. After another night of dancing lights, we are waking up to a cool morning, which will eventually turn into another hot afternoon. Temperatures will surge to the mid-90s across the Borderland, which is about 10 degrees hotter than where we should be at this time of year.

This weekend, we will be in record-breaking territory with highs expected to hit the mid 90s. Previous records are in the low 90s for the two days this weekend, which means we may be setting new heights very soon!

No rain is in sight, and winds aren't expected to be on the strong side for a long while. All in all, it's not going to be a bad week ahead!