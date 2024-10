The winds will stay up a bit tonight from the SE. The winds will not be as strong tomorrow, but a moisture push will allow some thunderstorms to break out across the area. There will be some gusty winds in and around the storms.

The winds crank up again Friday, with gusts from the SW around 40 mph. If we don't see too much rain wetting the grounds on Thursday, I would expect there could be some blowing dust and sand.