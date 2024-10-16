ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Wednesday with cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 First Alert continues to be in effect for the backdoor cold front that entered the region. Temps are cooler and winds are stronger as a result.

Temperatures took a big drop from yesterday as we now expect to see highs in the 70s. We will see temps closer to average today with some areas seeing below average temps. This is significant as we have been trending well above average for some time now. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 76, Las Cruces 74.

Wind gusts this morning have already hit 40 MPH in some portions. Winds are expected to reach max potential between 40-45 MPH. This is on the stronger side and combined with the drop in temperature we will feel the impacts this morning.

Carry a light jacket with you as weather will feel closer to Fall today.