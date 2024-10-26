ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty winds expected Tuesday, but before then, it’ll be hot!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning folks! I hope you are enjoying your morning and the fact you are getting your weather from a candy corn! Today is going to be a nice day out and about, although it will be a bit warm for some folks. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s, but should remain short of record status (although it will be close).

Tomorrow, Monday, and maybe even Tuesday, we could tie or set new records across the Borderland. Yes, it will be hot! We could set the latest 90-degree temperature on record in El Paso- the last 90 degree day on record is today, but our forecast highs are in the 90s on Sunday and Monday, so we will likely set a new record in that regard as well.

Our First Alert will be for gusty winds and blowing dust and sand on Tuesday. On that day, we are expecting at least 45 mph wind gusts from the southwest. This will likely contribute to some of your decor blowing away right before Halloween (yay...not). Fortunately, winds won't be much of a factor before or after Tuesday, so at least that is a positive note.

By Halloween, we are looking at temperatures to drop to the mid-70s, which is around normal this time of year. That will be a nice change for folks dealing with the heat. Have fun and enjoy!