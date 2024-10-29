ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and blowing dust expected today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning everyone! Today is the big day where strong winds are expected across the region, and blowing dust and sand is also a likelihood. Winds will start to pick up around 10 AM this morning and will last through the evening. Peak wind gusts will reach 45 mph for most locations, with slightly stronger winds further north, and on the northeast side of town due to downsloping. Tomorrow, winds will return to a breezy level, around 25 mph, and will calm down by Halloween.

Temperatures will be much more comfortable today, only reaching the mid 80s! We'll have a temperature decline over the next few days, with highs tomorrow only in the low 70s. By Halloween, we'll warm up a few more degrees, but only into the mid 70s. By the end of the week, we'll return to the 80s.

What about rain? Are you saying there's a chance? Yes, yes there is! On Friday night, rain chances will return to the Borderland, and low chances will stick around through the weekend. While I'm not guaranteeing you rain, I am saying the possibility is there, which means we should cross our fingers. Enjoy!