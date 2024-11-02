ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Quiet today, rain, wind and snow in higher elevations tomorrow

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) - Good morning folks! We are in for a gem of a day across the Borderland. Conditions are going to be absolutely beautiful with highs at or just above average for this time of year and plenty of sunshine. Rain will be limited to unlikely to fall today, but that is going to change by tomorrow, where wind, rain and snow will all be possible.

First things first, in the lowlands, we will not see any snow; only places at elevations of around 7,000 feet or higher in the Gila and Sacramentos will have a chance of seeing snow for the first time since earlier this year. Elsewhere, rain showers and some thunderstorms will be scattered across the Borderland through the afternoon tomorrow.

The timing looks to hold off storms until around 2 pm for Las Cruces and El Paso, and will last through the overnight hours into Sunday. I don't think you should cancel any plans, but you'll need to watch the weather if anything takes you outside.

After highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today, it will be a good deal cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 70s tomorrow and mid to low 60s on Monday. We'll also add some wind into the mix starting tomorrow and lasting through Monday. Fortunately, they will only be at a breezy level the next two days with 25 and 30 mph wind gusts. All in all, I think most folks will appreciate the change in weather, so get outside and enjoy it, as today may be the last warm day for a good while.