ABC-7 First Alert: Warmer first, Cold front on its way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as a cold front is set to make its way to the Borderland.

First we will see temperatures get a tad warmer than yesterday as we look to reach highs in the upper 60s and the low 70s. El Paso, 73. Las Cruces, 66.

After the slight warm up we will see a cold front enter our region later today and into your Thursday. With that we will see cooler temps to round out the work week. Temps throughout the region could drop 10-20 degrees below average into Friday.

The front will bring cooler temps, winds, wind chill, rain chance and snow potential for area mountains.

El Paso could see its first freeze of the season by the end of the week. Las Cruces could reach below freezing. Dust off your jackets and prepare to dress warm!