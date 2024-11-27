ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooler Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Good afternoon folks! After enjoying well above average temperatures the past several days, we are looking at a cool down between today and Thanksgiving. A cold air mass is marching across Texas as we speak, and should make its way towards El Paso overnight. By tomorrow morning, all of us will be waking up to temperatures several degrees cooler, in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day highs will reach the mid 60s, compared to the mid 70s we've been experiencing.

You'll want to wear a few layers of clothes tomorrow if you plan on heading out to the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso. Fortunately, no rain jacket or wind breaker will be needed, as neither type of weather should be a bother tomorrow. We will keep some clouds overhead tomorrow, and for the week ahead.

Black Friday will be the coolest day ahead with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Don't worry, by the weekend we'll be warming back up close to 70 degrees for most locations. Stay warm and Happy Thanksgiving!