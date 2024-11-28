ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool breezy Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Thanksgiving! We can be thankful for mostly calm weather. Aside from a cool down we will experience light breezes at most as we look to remain dry.

Temperatures for your Thanksgiving will be cooler today following a cold front. Yesterday we saw temps well above average in the mid 70s. Today we are seeing temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s. El Paso is expected to reach 64, Las Cruces 60. These temps will bring us closer to average.

Save tIme to give thanks! Happy Thanksgiving!