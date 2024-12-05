Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Isolated shower potential; cooler, breezy, Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday's forecast becomes unsettled. We will experience a slight storm system which will make temps cooler and introduce rain chances to our forecast.

Today we will experience breezy patterns, cooler temps, and rain chances because of a weak storm system pushing through.

Rain chances pick up Thursday evening into Friday morning. El Paso area is looking at a 30% chance for some isolated showers, Las Cruces is looking at a 40% chance for some rain.

Temps will be in the low 60s still just slightly above average. El Paso is expecting to reach 62, Las Cruces 60.

Temperatures will be cooler next week.

