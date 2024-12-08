ABC-7 First Alert: Below freezing temperatures on the way with winds today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Happy Sunday folks. We are now under an ABC-7 First Alert preparing for the coldest air of the year to move into the Borderland. On the night of Tuesday this week, temperatures will be dropping down into the low 20s for Las Cruces, and upper 20s for El Paso. On Wednesday night, temperatures hit the upper 20s for Las Cruces, but low 30s for El Paso. Both nights/early mornings will be cold enough to threaten your home.

You should check to make sure your home is ready for cold air today. This includes inspecting your pipes to ensure they are insulated, planning to bring your pets inside, wrapping up outdoor plants or bringing sensitive ones inside, and planning some warm outfits for midweek.

Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with highs reaching the mid to high 60s. These above-average temperatures will continue through Monday before the coldest air moves in on Tuesday-Thursday. However, today will be impacted by gusty west winds from 25-35 mph across the Borderland. We could see some patches of blowing dust and sand across the region. Winds, fortunately, will back off after Monday. Stay warm everyone, and stay safe!