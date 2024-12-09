ABC-7 FirstAlert: Cold front brings season’s coldest temperatures to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KIVA) -- A cold front moving through the Borderland tonight into Tuesday morning will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

After a warm and windy Monday, temperatures will drop sharply overnight as the front pushes through. Tuesday’s highs will be 15-20 degrees colder than Monday, with breezy north winds creating wind chills between 0 and 10 degrees in the mountains and 20s to 30s across the lowlands in the morning.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week, with lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s for much of the area, and even colder temperatures expected in higher valleys.

Temperatures will gradually rebound later in the week, with highs returning to the 60s by Thursday and continuing through the weekend. The region is expected to remain dry throughout the upcoming week.