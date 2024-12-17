ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Tuesday, warm and comfortable

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking warm and comfortable today perfect for outdoor plans!

Waking up temps are chilly carry you jackets. By afternoon temps will warm to well above average. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday.

We are expecting a high near 70 El Paso, 68 Las Cruces. Although these temps are warm for the season they will be comfortable especially during the afternoon hours.

We are expected to stay dry today and winds are expected to remain calm.

A cold front arrives tomorrow dropping temps about ten degrees and bringing some light winds.