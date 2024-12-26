ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry weather expected through New Year’s week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland will see dry and warm conditions dominate the weather through the rest of the year.

Temperatures will cool slightly today but rise above normal by Friday, continuing into early next week.

Near-record high temperatures are possible Monday as high pressure off Baja California and a dry westerly flow keep the region warm.

A weak low-pressure system will move north of the area on New Year’s Day, bringing light afternoon breezes and slightly cooler temperatures.

However, temperatures will remain above average, and dry conditions are expected to persist into next week.