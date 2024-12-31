ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, New Year’s Eve

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your New Year's Eve will be a calm one as we round out 2024.

Today temperatures will once again trend warm however they will be a little cooler than Monday. El Paso is expected to reach 68, Las Cruces 66.

Today will be calm and quiet. Strong winds are not expected and dry conditions will remain.

For any out door celebrations temperature are looking comfortable. Keep in mind it will feel chilly in the evening as temperatures cool without the sun. Temps will be at about 50 degrees at midnight.

Have a Happy and Safe New Year!