ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Snow ending, colder air with wind chills

Most everyone was able to see snow today - some light accumulation around the Borderland while others were able to pick up over an inch across southern New Mexico.

The snow will end this evening with the winds picking up from the NE along with colder temperatures. Wind gusts around 30 mph later tonight and overnight will make it feel like temps in the lower 20s.

A few clouds will hang around overnight and into Friday morning. I expect some overpasses and bridges, along with some roads, will pick up some ice so be careful while driving.

A good amount of sunshine for the weekend with temps in the low to mid 50's.