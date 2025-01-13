Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Below average temps, calm conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kick off the work week with temperatures freezing to start your day. Temperature highs will remain below average by afternoon but otherwise conditions look to remain calm.

Waking up temperatures are freezing and portions of far west and far east El Paso are experiencing some winds this will make temps feel even cooler.

Overall today is expected to remain calm with below average temperatures. El Paso expect a high of 51, Las Cruces 47.

Temps will remain below average till midweek the later half of the week tempertures will break into the 60s.

