ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Still below average, warmer soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once again rest below normal for your Tuesday. A gradual warming trend is in effect. Temperatures will reach average by Thursday before dropping below again with the introduction of a Pacific storm system.

Tuesday we are waking up to freezing temps. We will continue to see below average temps by afternoon. We are expected to reach a high of 55 in El Paso and 52 in Las Cruces.

Today will be chilly but otherwise calm and dry.

A Pacific storm system will push into the region Thursday night hiking up wind gusts to 40 MPH and dropping temperatures again.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

