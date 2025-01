The low in El Paso hit 18 degrees this morning. Still very cold. Overnight lows will slowly warm through the week. A weak cold front Thursday will keep our highs in the mid 40's with low 50s for Friday and 60's over the weekend. I do expect the winds to pick up a bit Sunday with gusts from the SW around 35 mph.

