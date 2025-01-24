ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Below freezing morning, warmer weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday temps will once again be below freezing as you wake up, but good news temps are looking more comfortable for the weekend.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday looking to break into the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 50, Las Cruces 48 with mostly calm and dry conditions.

Our warming trend continues bringing comfortable conditions for your weekend as we look to reach the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.