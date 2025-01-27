ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortable start to the week, next storm system arrives soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting off the work week expecting comfortable conditions. We are expecting to see mild dry conditions with temperature just slightly above average.

After a comfortable weekend we are looking at a nice start to the work week. Temperatures today will be just above normal. El Paso is expecting to reach 68, Las Cruces is expecting to reach 65.

With warmer temps wind conditions are expected to remain mild with a breeze expected at most. We are also expected to remain dry.

Enjoy the start of the work week, we already tracking our next storm system which will bring in some cooler temps and rain chances mid week.