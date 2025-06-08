Skip to Content
Scorching heat ahead for El Paso and Las Cruces

By
today at 6:33 AM
Published 7:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces are bracing for a scorching week, with temperatures soaring well above normal, peaking this Sunday at a sweltering 104 F.

First Alert will continue for the remainder of your weekend, emphasizing the extreme heat conditions we will be seeing today.

Relief may arrive midweek, as rain chances increase from Tuesday to Thursday, particularly over the mountains and east of the Rio Grande Valley.

Despite the potential for a slight cooldown, the dry-line may push back into the area, limiting rainfall to certain counties.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures are expected to remain predominantly in the triple digits, signaling a return to hot and dry conditions.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

