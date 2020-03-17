ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and some storms Wednesday; wind Thursday

Forecast

Our next round of rain will arrive Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some areas could see .10" while others could pick up .24" or more in spots. Take an umbrella and light coat as temps will be cooler - in the lower 60's.

The stronger winds should hold off until early Thursday AM with gusts for the E/NE sides of town around 40 mph. Nicer weather for Thursday.

For the latest weather and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather