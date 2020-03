Forecast

El Paso recorded the third wettest March so far this month. The airport measured 2.02" so far for the month. The record is 2.26" that fell in 1958.

A decent amount of sunshine in the forecast with some high clouds. Temps will climb to the upper 60's Friday with 70's, near 80 for the weekend.

The winds will crank up next week - some gusts around 40 mph.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather