Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Cooler air has worked its way into the borderland as a low pressure system begins to track east. We won't see any moisture from the system, but the winds will crank up. Gusts expected at 35 MPH for today and temps topping off in the mid 70s. Easter will be another windy day for us, with gusts near 40 MPH and temps in the lower 70s. Winds continue on Monday.

-Andres Valle